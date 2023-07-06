Is popular tag team a threat to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after recent face turn? They've won the titles before!

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a huge chip on their shoulder as the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. It seems the duo will soon be facing huge competition from a fellow popular tag team on the RAW roster.

The team in question is Alpha Academy. The former RAW Tag Team Champions' growing popularity led to a face turn this past Monday on the red brand. Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri were the crowd favorites in their mixed tag team match against The Viking Raiders and Valhalla.

Maxxine was arguably the most over star of the match. She made her much-anticipated in-ring debut in the mixed tag team match and even performed the worm to a standing ovation from the crowd

It is possible that Maxxine could guide Alpha Academy to a tag team title win over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The best friends have shown their appreciation for Master Gable and Otis in the past and supposedly won’t mind putting their titles against the new crowd favorites.

In another scenario, fans could see Chad Gable and Otis compete for the RAW Tag Team Championship should WWE decide to split the titles. The titles were unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship by The Usos following their win over RK-Bro in May 2022.

Who should challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag titles at SummerSlam?

The Prizefighter and The Master Strategist successfully defended their titles against Pretty Deadly on the go-home episode of SmackDown for Money in the Bank.

The duo even made a surprise appearance at the July 1st premium live event to a huge pop from the London crowd.

The duo are expected to meet their next challengers on the road to SummerSlam. It is worth mentioning that Pretty Deadly can ignite their rematch clause for the titles. Imperium is another team that's been wanting a shot at the tag team champions for some time.

It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as far as their title reign is concerned.

