Is there a press conference after WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Clarifying the situation

We are just less than 12 hours away from the next anticipated Premium Live Event of the company WWE Royal Rumble 2024 as the show is set to take place tonight. As of writing, the company has only announced four matches for this PLE including the two traditional Royal Rumble matches for Men and Women respectively.

However, heading towards the event one of the major questions is whether Stamford-based Promotion will host a post-show press conference or not.

For those who might not know, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was recently accused of sexual assault and other disturbing actions in a recent lawsuit that was filed by Janel Grant. Furthermore, it was revealed that Vince had stepped down from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings. He also forfeited his place as a member of the TKO Board of Directors.

This led to many believing the company might choose not to host the post-show press conference due to this whole scenario. However, that doesn't seem to be the case as WWE has already scheduled the press conference after the Royal Rumble show on their official YouTube channel.

This seems to be a clear indication that the company will host a presser in the aftermath of tonight's event.

Hosting a press conference is something that was initiated in the Stamford-based promotion under the regime of Triple H. It will be interesting to witness what will happen at Royal Rumble tonight and during the post-show press conference.

How many entrants are officially declared for Men's and Women's 2024 Royal Rumble matches?

Fans are hugely thrilled to witness this year's traditional Rumble matches. As of writing, the company has confirmed 17 superstar entrants for the men's over-the-top-rope contest and 10 superstars for the women's Rumble match.

The 30-man match will include names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Gunther, Damian Priest, Jimmy Uso, etc. Talking about the women's match, the list of official entrants includes, Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch etc.

Besides this, the matches are expected to throw some major surprise returns. Currently, Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks, Naomi, and MJF are some of the names that are highly speculated to make their arrival.

It will be interesting to witness how things unfold in tonight's Rumble Premium Live Event.

