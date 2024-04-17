Is Rhea Ripley close to Dominik Mysterio and the other Judgment Day members off-screen? Real-life relationship explored

Rhea Ripley has formed many relationships in WWE, but her equation with Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day stands out.

Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) formed The Judgment Day in April 2022 by first including Damian Priest in its lineup, followed by Rhea Ripley the following month. Finn Balor followed in June, which led to Edge's demise from the faction as Balor, Priest, and Ripley turned on The Judgment Day patriarch.

Dominik Mysterio followed in September. JD McDonagh officially joined in November last year. The heel faction has accomplished a lot as a group and individually, likely due to their support for each other both inside and outside the ring.

It's safe to say that Rhea Ripley is close with The Judgment Day, especially with current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Dirty Dom. Mami and Damian joined NXT around the same time in 2018 and were called to the main roster in 2021. The duo dubbed themselves "The Terror Twins."

Rhea and Dominik's closeness is also something that is not that surprising. Although they weren't the closest before joining the faction, their on-screen relationship and group activities have brought them closer together. When Dominik was married to his childhood friend, Priest and Ripley were part of the celebration.

It's also safe to assume that Rhea is close with Finn and JD, though not as close as she is with Damian and Dominik. Balor and McDonagh have continuously supported her every step of the way, even when she had to vacate the Women's World Title due to injury.

How did Finn Balor describe The Judgment Day's relationship with each other?

Rhea Ripley became the champion at WrestleMania 39 [Image Source: WWE Australia IG]

Despite hailing from different backgrounds and countries, The Judgment Day members share an incredible chemistry, which is likely due to their real-life dynamics.

In a past episode of After the Bell, Finn Balor stated that he felt like the uncle of the group. He added that Dominik was his nephew, Damian was his brother, and Rhea Ripley was his little sister.

How long will Rhea Ripley be out of WWE?

Last week on RAW, Liv Morgan injured The Eradicator after a backstage attack was conducted. As a result, the champion had to vacate her title, and a new one will be crowned soon. As per reports, Ripley suffered an AC Joint sprain and could be out of action for three to four months.

It will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day will function without The Eradicator.

