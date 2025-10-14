Is Rhea Ripley seriously injured in real life? Likely truth revealed after major concern on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley suffered a brutal attack at the hands of The Kabuki Warriors after her match against Kairi Sane this week on RAW. Soon after, the WWE Officials rushed onto the scene. The Eradicator was carted backstage with the help of IYO SKY and other referees. She was seen clutching her back and neck, barely able to stand, leaving fans concerned about her health.However, Rhea Ripley is not injured in real life. What happened on RAW this week was purely an act of storytelling to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe. The dramatic portrayal of her pain is a classic wrestling tactic WWE uses to sell the severity of an attack and build sympathy for babyface superstars.Hence, the merciless attack on Ripley was designed to make fans emotionally invested in her storyline with The Kabuki Warriors. Besides, Asuka and Kairi Sane needed momentum, especially following their big loss at Crown Jewel, which may have compelled the creative team to showcase such an angle.Neither WWE's official channels nor any media outlets have reported a legitimate injury as of now. Hence, Rhea Ripley appears to be in good health and there is nothing concerning about her health. She is expected to continue her storyline with The Kabuki Warriors on Monday Night RAW.Is Rhea Ripley set to miss next week's episode of RAW?Monday Night RAW has become a must-watch show for fans as several interesting storylines have been going on on the brand. Next week's episode of RAW is set to take place in Sacramento, California. Fans have been wondering whether Rhea Ripley will miss the show, given what happened this week.There is a small chance that the company could keep her off TV next week to sell the recent attack. However, keeping the former Women's World Champion away from the programming would be a huge miss. Ripley is currently riding on red-hot momentum and is part of a prominent storyline on RAW.Therefore, she is expected to be part of the show next week. The Eradicator could continue her feud with The Kabuki Warriors on the red brand. This rivalry is far from over and WWE may have plans to stretch it for a few more weeks, potentially to Survivor Series: WarGames.It will be interesting to see how things shape up next week on RAW and whether Rhea Ripley gets her redemption against Asuka and Kairi Sane.