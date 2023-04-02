WrestleMania 39 may be a two-night affair, but the festivities traditionally keep going on the RAW and SmackDown after the Show of Shows. Stand & Deliver has recently become a staple of the weekend, and WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son has made a huge mark in NXT.

After a highly successful run in NXT, will Bron Breakker debut in WWE during WrestleMania 39 weekend? Debuts often take place on the RAW following WrestleMania 39 weekend, and Breakker lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes earlier in the weekend.

If he isn't looking for a rematch, his arrival on RAW could very well be on the cards. It would certainly cap off an emotional weekend for the young star. Families go far in the wrestling industry, and despite not using his famous last name, Breakker has paid homage to his famous family in other ways.

He wears a singlet like his father and uncle, Scott Steiner, and also utilizes a dog bark as his father did. Breakker uses a Frankensteiner, Bulldog, and shoulder blocks in his move set.

WrestleMania 39 weekend will set the table for the rest of the year

Just as WrestleMania often resets the deck for the rest of a year, Stand & Deliver often does the same for NXT. This year's card saw new NXT and NXT Women's Champions crowned.

Breakker participated in the youngest main event ever during WrestleMania weekend in terms of the age of the competitors. Despite his young age, Bron Breakker has already been earmarked for big things in his WWE career.

As NXT shifted to NXT 2.0, Breakker was immediately thrust onto the scene as its top star. He defeated LA Knight on the first night of his career. Breakker also got the winning pinfall in the WarGames match between NXT legends and the newer stars.

After that big win, Breakker challenged Tomasso Ciampa for the NXT Title. He was unsuccessful in his first bid but later captured the title from the Blackheart. Breakker's wins as champion included victories over Tyler Bate, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, and Dolph Ziggler. Breakker also defeated Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match.

With a change of guard in NXT and possibly on the main roster, someone like Bron Breakker would make sense as a post-WrestleMania 39 call-up. He's had a few matches in front of the RAW crowd, including recapturing his NXT Title from Dolph Ziggler.

