Is Roman Reigns behind recent major WWE decision? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has grown from strength to strength in WWE. While he was initially not accepted by fans as a face, his heel turn and Tribal Chief gimmick have cemented him as one of the greatest superstars to ever wrestle for the Stamford-based promotion.

Reigns is currently in a position where he can call his shots and pull strings in the company. Hence, there is a chance he might have done the same for an NXT Superstar. The name in question is Ava. On the latest edition of the white-and-gold show, the upstart was made the general manager of the brand.

This development makes Ava the youngest general manager in WWE history. While many believe this is a move influenced by The Rock since he was recently added to TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors, there is always a possibility that Roman Reigns was the one to have influenced the company's decision to make his family member NXT's GM.

Reigns could do something like that because once Ava has enough experience as general manager, she could be Paul Heyman's replacement in The Bloodline. Also, by having her in the faction, Reigns might have a massive advantage against The Rock if they face each other.

Roman Reigns recently received a message from a former champion who once beat him

As of today, Roman Reigns looks unbeatable in WWE. While Jey Uso pinned The Tribal Chief in a tag team match at Money in the Bank last year, Reigns hasn't lost a singles match since Baron Corbin defeated him at the TLC Premium Live Event in 2019.

However, before losing to Corbin, Reigns also lost an important title match against RAW Superstar The Miz. On Instagram, The Miz shared a photo from his bout against The Bloodline leader in 2019. The A-Lister mentioned how he beat Reigns on the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night RAW:

"6 years ago today I beat the unbeatable @romanreigns for the Intercontinental Title on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Am I the last person to beat Roman in a big match for a title?" The Miz wrote.

The losses Roman Reigns suffered in 2019 are something he took very seriously. Learning from these defeats, Reigns has come a long way in his career, and it will be interesting to see what he achieves before he eventually calls it a day.

