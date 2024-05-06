Is Roman Reigns coming back to WWE following Backlash 2024?

Roman Reigns is nowhere to be found since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is reportedly taking some time off and there is no exact timetable for his return.

Fans shouldn't expect The Tribal Chief to make his return in one of the upcoming premium live events - King & Queen of The Ring, Clash at The Castle and Money in The Bank. Instead, it seems more likely that he will come back as the WWE Universe gets closer to WWE SummerSlam in early August.

As a matter of fact, Roman Reigns is being advertised for the final SmackDown before Summerslam, which would make sense for his return, since it is considered by many as the second biggest event of WWE after WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see what the new storyline The Tribal Chief will be involved in after his unprecedented 1,316-day reign as champion.

Roman Reigns' return could lead to a civil war in The Bloodline

Things have changed since Roman Reigns left WWE in early April. Solo Sikoa has apparently taken over The Bloodline and brought in Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa since. Sikoa has already targeted Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, but what stood out was his assault on his brother, Jimmy Uso.

Uso is currently out after an injury he allegedly sustained at WrestleMania 40 when he faced his brother Jey. After 'Mania, Sikoa and Tonga attacked him and Jimmy Uso has been out of action since then.

With that in mind, one shouldn't rule out the possibility of the new storyline possibly being a civil war in The Bloodline. If that situation arises, Reigns will probably return to team up with The Usos and take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa for the bragging rights of The Bloodline.

Sikoa and co. confronted Jey Uso backstage last Saturday at Backlash: France, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if WWE goes down that path and books a civil war within The Bloodline. Even Paul Heyman, who remains The Wiseman of the faction, looks confused with how things have played out since Roman Reigns' departure. Still, if Reigns is scheduled to return in the summer, WWE is expected to tease his comeback in the coming weekly shows and premium live events.