Is Roman Reigns obligated to appear for the contract signing on SmackDown? Analyzing major loophole that might prevent him from doing so

Roman Reigns is all geared up for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown as The Tribal Chief is set to be involved in a high-profile contract signing segment.

For those unaware, the Bloodline leader is prepared to defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024 against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. Before this monumental showdown, all four stars are sighted to be engaged in a contract signing segment on tonight's show.

However, one of the major questions that arose heading toward the show is whether Roman Reigns is obligated to appear in this segment. This question has no simple answer, as Roman is ideally supposed to be there but may also refuse, citing that he runs the show, not Nick Aldis.

Things are already heated between the SmackDown General Manager and The Bloodline as Nick announced the Royal Rumble Fatal 4-Way match by going against the will of The Head of the Table.

Expand Tweet

So, if Roman refuses to come for the contract signing segment, he might send Paul Heyman along with the Bloodline's other members rather than attend himself.

However, it is important to note that this scenario is highly unlikely to unfold, as the company will likely want to boost anticipation for the multi-man showdown by having all four stars in the same ring on tonight's show.

Big update on WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns

As we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, there is already a significant buzz regarding the opponent of The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage of Them All, especially after The Rock called him out on RAW: Day 1.

However, recent reports have emerged stating that the opponent for The Head of the Table might be either The People's Champion or Cody Rhodes. Further, the report also disclosed that there are even chances of a triple-threat clash between these three stars.

Expand Tweet

Notably, The American Nightmare also declared his official entry in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match with the desire to once again emerge the victor and finish his story at The Shows of Shows.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming months and who will clash against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.