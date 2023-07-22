Is Roman Reigns from Orlando, Florida? All you need to know about The Tribal Chief's childhood! 

Roman Reigns is one of WWE's biggest superstars. Over the last few years, Reigns has generated a lot of hype in WWE. His involvement with The Bloodline has further helped him elevate his fame. Reigns' popularity among the WWE Universe could be seen when he made his appearance on SmackDown this week.

SmackDown was live from Orlando, Florida, this week. When The Tribal Chief walked out toward the ring, he drew huge reactions from the crowd early on. The response Reigns received would make one wonder whether he is from Orlando, Florida. The answer to this question would be no.

Reigns was born in Pensacola, Florida, which is about 725 kilometers away from Orlando. The Undisputed Champion belongs to the Anoa'i family, one of the most prestigious families in wrestling. Before trying to make it as a wrestler, Reigns tried his hand at playing football.

Having played one season for the Edmonton Eskimos in CFL, Reigns called it a day on his football career and eventually switched to wrestling. The rest is history. Since his WWE debut till now, Roman Reigns has achieved some incredible feats in the company which places him high on the list of WWE greats.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso is set for SummerSlam

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was advertised to make an appearance and discuss the Rules of Engagement for his bout with Jey Uso. In what was the final segment of the televised show, Jey first made his appearance which was followed by Reigns and his team of Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

Early in the segment, it seemed as if Reigns was trying to manipulate Jey when he asked him if this is what he wanted to do. However, Jey stayed adamant. There was a contract placed on the table, and instead of signing it, Jey Uso tore it apart and said they wouldn't need a contract.

He also told the Tribal Chief that they would be competing in a Tribal Combat match. From what Jey mentioned, a Tribal Combat match is a match type where there won't be any disqualifications. However, as WWE heads towards SummerSlam, more details about the match will be revealed.

Roman Reigns was left with no choice but to accept this match. The 38-year-old also put his status as Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the line as he left his Ula Fala and Championship belt on the table. Reigns and Jey then proceeded to shake hands. However, things did not end calmly as Solo Sikoa was super kicked by Jey Uso.

