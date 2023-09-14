Is Roman Reigns' replacement already ready? five recent signs 26-year-old star may be the next face of WWE

Roman Reigns has worked immensely hard to become the face of WWE in the current era. He's on a pedestal, and there seems to be no one who can dethrone him.

The Tribal Chief has gone through the top names on the roster, and no one could defeat him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In fact, Reigns wasn't pinned by another superstar for three years until Jey Uso finally pinned him in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2023.

Even though fans believe Roman Reigns will continue his dominance, WWE may have been quietly preparing his replacement. It so happens that Austin Theory has shown signs in recent times that can be used to justify him becoming the new face of the company.

Here are five things you must know:

#5. A possible tag team explosion

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller recently teamed up to take on Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Theory and Waller secured the victory, and The Aussie Icon even claimed they were an undefeatable tag team.

Although Grayson has shown immense potential for a successful singles run by winning over the crowd with his personality, Waller can't succeed as a singles star if he's tag-teamed with Theory. Hence, a betrayal can set the scene for a rivalry between The A Town Down and the Australian star.

As fans may remember, Jey Uso was Roman Reigns' first challenger, and they're family. Furthermore, The Usos betraying The Tribal Chief skyrocketed The Bloodline Saga.

A betrayal from someone trusted is the first stepping stone to becoming WWE's top superstar.

#4. Physical features play an important role

If one wants to be the face of WWE, they need to be in their best shape.

It's no news that Austin Theory has a great physique and great looks. Whether on a poster or social media, the former United States Champion charms the crowd. Next, his personality enables him to connect with the audience and win them over with cutting-edge segments.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns has been compared to Hollywood actors for his looks, praised for his ability to hype up the crowd as a ruthless heel, and there's no ounce of doubt that he hits the gym to maintain his physique.

#3. Opened up creative developments since defeating John Cena

If a superstar defeats John Cena, that too at one of the biggest premium live events, they're definitely on the path to success.

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39, shocking the entire WWE Universe. This has opened up several avenues for his creative direction, and he can even challenge the top names of the roster.

Similarly, the fans went berserk after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena at SummerSlam 2021. Nobody could assume what The Tribal Chief would do next or who would even stand up to him as a challenger. It was quite a moment of uncertainty for the WWE Universe!

#2. Time is his biggest advantage

At the time of writing this, Austin Theory is just 26 years old. He has enough time to rise through the ranks and become the face of WWE. In fact, he may even become the company's top superstar earlier than many others.

Being a youngster is his biggest advantage, considering the fandom and appreciation he has gathered already. If Theory keeps it up, his popularity is going to keep increasing!

#1. Following in Roman Reigns' footsteps



One of the biggest factors about being the face of WWE is working with charities and organizations, especially for children.

Roman Reigns has continuously worked with Make-A-Wish to ensure several children experience the thrill of meeting their heroes. The foundation even named him one of the 2021 Chris Greicius Award recipients for Celebrity Wish Granting.

Similarly, Austin Theory visited the Boston Children's Hospital along with Bayley to meet the young WWE fans, spend time with them, pose for photographs, and spread love to the children!

WWE has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and other organizations for several decades to create a community. To do this, the company has focused on ensuring their top stars contribute their time and talents to help grant the children's wishes.

If Austin Theory has already landed himself on that list, it's safe to assume WWE already considers him one of the top stars on the main roster.

