Is Roman Reigns responsible for major WWE change in 2023? Analyzing the past few months

Roman Reigns has had a significant impact on WWE since returning as The Tribal Chief in August 2020. As the Undisputed Universal Champion, he is enjoying a great deal of creative freedom within the company. The influence of Reigns is undeniable, as he has proved to be one of the biggest draws for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Since Triple H assumed the position of WWE Content Chief Officer in July 2022, he has implemented several changes in the company. These alterations include a focus on pushing underrated stars and introducing new championship designs, among other things.

Many believe that Roman Reigns is responsible for a major change in the company in recent months. The difference in the question has happened in the main event scene of premium live events, as there has been a shift towards featuring tag team matches as the headliners of big shows. The Tribal Chief has been an integral part of all those bouts.

Action Dream Mania @YtWrestling_ADM WWE Premium Live Events Main Evented by Tag Team Matches in 2023 are something we haven't thought of.



- Money In The Bank 2023

- Night of Champions 2023

- WrestleMania 39 (Night-1) WWE Premium Live Events Main Evented by Tag Team Matches in 2023 are something we haven't thought of. - Money In The Bank 2023- Night of Champions 2023- WrestleMania 39 (Night-1) https://t.co/6rh7hkzwVg

WrestleMania 39 Night One, Night of Champions 2023, and Money in the Bank 2023 were all headlined by tag team bouts. The common factor among all these main event tag team matches is the participation of Bloodline members.

Except for the WrestleMania 39 Night One main event, The Tribal Chief was involved in the other high-stakes tag team contests mentioned above. It appears that Roman Reigns has played a crucial role in elevating the value and significance of the tag team scene in the company despite being the top champion in the singles division.

Before these matches, it was rare for tag team bouts to be the main event of premium live events. Moreover, the recent two-on-two bouts have been well-received by fans worldwide.

What's next for Roman Reigns after the Bloodline Civil War match?

In the Bloodline Civil War match at MITB 2023, The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa suffered a pinfall loss to The Usos. Following the show, it has announced that Roman Reigns will be part of the Tribal Court on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, indicating the aftermath of Reigns being pinned by Jey.

The Tribal Court has been held in the past, where Sami Zayn's loyalty was tested on RAW XXX. The announcement of the high-profile segment has generated a lot of buzz all over the internet. Some fans speculate that Solo Sikoa may be the next to betray The Tribal Chief.

The upcoming SmackDown edition will be held at Madison Square Garden

Reports suggest that Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. This rumored bout will mark their first singles encounter in almost 1000 days. Their last singles contest took place in October 2020, as they locked horns in an 'I Quit' match held inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Poll : 0 votes