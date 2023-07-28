Is Roman Reigns scheduled for SmackDown tonight? Diving into potential plan

SmackDown is Roman Reigns’ yard. The Tribal Chief is inarguably the top star on the blue brand despite not being a regular fixture. Fans might be wondering if Roman Reigns will work the show tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana.

To answer that question specifically, yes. Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown tonight. The 38-year-old star will be on the blue brand this week. He’s been on almost all SmackDowns on the road to SummerSlam 2023.

Word on the internet is that Reigns will take another break from television after The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Tribal Chief is set to take on Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at the August 5 premium live event.

The cousins agreed upon the unique match type last week on SmackDown. Jey told Reigns to put both the title and his chiefdom on the line at SummerSlam. Reigns also asked Paul Heyman why Jey had been talking to the elders, something that could also be answered tonight.

It seems that fans will learn more about the Tribal Combat and its history tonight on SmackDown. The show will air live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fans can check out the line-up here.

Prediction for Roman Reigns on SmackDown tonight

Roman Reigns is one of the most unpredictable stars on the SmackDown roster today. The Tribal Chief is always one step ahead of his opponent with his mind games. With that said, tonight may not be his night after all.

Jey Uso has grown tired of his cousin’s manipulative tactics. He’s trying to one-up Reigns with the proposed Tribal Combat. It is possible that Jey could trick Reigns into banning Solo Sikoa from ringside for their match at SummerSlam 2023.

The Biggest Party of the Summer will go down next Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

