Is Roman Reigns secretly behind the vicious attack on AJ Styles during SmackDown? Analyzing the potential mind games

The Bloodline Saga continues to take various twists and turns on SmackDown despite the absence of Roman Reigns from the storyline. The recent edition of the blue brand ended with John Cena getting a beatdown from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso during the Fastlane 2023 contract signing in the main event.

However, before this, AJ Styles was brutally assaulted by the Samoan members in the backstage area, resulting in The Phenomenal being taken away on a stretcher.

The actions of The Bloodline may be a result of Roman Reigns' mind games against his future challenger in the company. There are some reports regarding an Undisputed Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles at Crown Jewel this year. So, the backstage beatdown of The Phenomenal could be a part of an angle to build anticipation for a singles rivalry between The Tribal Chief and Styles for their upcoming feud.

Moreover, there are no reports as of now regarding Styles suffering any sort of real injury, which may indicate that the injury angle is purely a part of the storyline. Furthermore, with this attack, the former WWE Champion is seemingly out of the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event, and Cena may need a new tag team partner to deal with Sikoa and Jimmy on the show.

It would be interesting to see how things unfold in the near future and what happens when the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his WWE comeback.

When will Roman Reigns make his return to WWE

The Bloodline leader last appeared on the August 11, 2023, edition of SmackDown when Jey Uso initially attacked both Reigns and Jimmy Uso and then quit the blue brand. However, finally, the Stamford-based promotion is advertising The Tribal Chief for the October 27, 2023, episode of SmackDown on their official website at the Fiserv Forum arena, which will host the show.

This show could mark the first appearance of The Tribal Chief in the past two months. As it is reported that Crown Jewel is likely to feature a clash between Reigns and Styles, it eventually means that upon his appearance on the blue brand, The Tribal Chief will be involved in a segment along with The Phenomenal.

Roman Reigns has already defeated major names like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes in his dominating championship reign. It would be interesting to see whether AJ Styles could be the one to end this historic title reign of the Undisputed Universal Champion.

