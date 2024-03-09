Is Seth Rollins devaluing his own world title? Analyzing his actions and what may happen next

Seth Rollins seems to be in the shallowest of waters in WWE with not just one but two rivalries at the same time. The heels he is going up against in each rivalry aren’t to be taken lightly, and can by far be considered some of the top heels of the current WWE era. That being said, Cody Rhodes did recently offer The Visionary an out from the former's entanglement with the Bloodline, but the latter refused to take it.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The American Nightmare was kind enough to let Rollins know that he would understand if Seth Rollins wanted to focus solely on Drew McIntyre. However, The Visionary responded by stating that some things were bigger than them and championship matches, and currently, taking down The Bloodline is the biggest of them all!

As honorable as his words are, and kudos to him for sticking with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins might be hampering his own credibility along with the World Heavyweight title's. He has represented the title week after week, defended it with a bad back, and gone up against several ruthless superstars. The goodwill he brought to the title has been commendable. Unfortunately, now he’s blurring the lines of what is actually important, and prioritizing The Bloodline story, over his own championship belt.

At this point, even his WrestleMania 40 opponent, Drew McIntyre, has demanded that The Visionary turns his focus towards the World Heavyweight Championship match and stays away from The Bloodline’s mess, but Rollins might not be one to listen!

Seth Rollins claims finishing The Bloodline isn’t just Cody Rhodes’ story

Seth Rollins is showing extreme passion for bringing down Roman Reigns and The Rock, while even dishing out humiliating nicknames for The People’s Champ. It has been conjectured whether he has a reason to get so involved in the matter of The Bloodline, even when it possibly does not justify taking his eyes off the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40 against Drew McIntyre.

One might be inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt if one can understand his reasons for seemingly devaluing his own title match.

As per Rollins, Roman Reigns will sit atop absolute power if The Bloodline isn’t taken down at WrestleMania 40, especially after The Rock joined the faction. A decade ago, both Rollins and Reigns wanted to snatch the power from the authorities but Rollins says he wants to give it back to the people and Reigns wants to keep it for himself. He feels it is imperative to dethrone The Tribal Chief to restore proper power balance in the WWE Universe.

Fans can expect Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to answer The Rock’s tag team match challenge on the upcoming episode of SmackDown!

