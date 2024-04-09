Is Seth Rollins gone from WWE? Exploring when the former World Champion may return

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was missing from last night's Monday Night RAW.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Architect will be out of action for four weeks as he aims to recover from his injuries. Rollins displayed amazing performances at The Show of Shows this past weekend despite not being 100 percent fit.

The Visionary suffered a major injury at the start of the year. In January 2024, Rollins defended his title against Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW. During the match, the then World Heavyweight Champion suffered an MCL and a partial meniscus tear. However, he rode through pain on the Road to WrestleMania and delivered a performance for the ages at The Showcase of The Immortals.

As things stand, Seth Rollins is reportedly set to be out for one month, which means he will miss the Backlash Premium Live Event but could be back before the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia. However, if Creative does not have immediate plans for him, then he may come after the Saudi event.

Damian Priest wants to become like Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was the workhorse champion in WWE. When Roman Reigns was accused of defending the Undisputed Championship sporadically, The Messiah used to put his title on the line at every given opportunity.

Rollins lost his title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. However, the latter could not celebrate for long as Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest cashed in on The Scottish Warrior and walked out of Philadelphia as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking at the post-WrestleMania press conference, The Archer of Infamy thanked Seth Rollins for restoring the prestige of the World Heavyweight Title and vowed to follow in his predecessor's footsteps.

“The idea of this being the workhorse championship? Bring it. That’s what I want to do. I want it all. Obviously, we know our champion’s schedules change. When you’re the guy, or one of the guys, or one of the girls, a lot is asked of you. Give me the questions; I’d love to give the answers. Seth [Rollins] set a precedent with this title, and it’d be disrespectful not to honor what he’s done. I’m one of the first guys to say thank you for what he did when he brought another championship to a level that was important to the entire roster. I plan to do it justice,'' said Priest.

Damian Priest's first title defense will be against 'main event' Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member defeated Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal Four-Way Match to earn the right to challenge The Archer of Infamy.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here