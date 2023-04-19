Is Seth Rollins unhappy with WWE? Addressing rumors of potential issues

Seth Rollins’ WWE career is filled with moments that fans will remember for years to come. The Visionary is one of the most dependable performers on the WWE roster today. Rollins had the wrestling world talking after he allegedly walked out in the middle of RAW after WrestleMania to protest an odd segment.

For those unaware, fan cameras caught Rollins in a verbal exchange with the productions guys at ringside during a commercial break on the April 3 episode of the red brand. A former WWE writer claimed Rollins even walked out on the company that night. He also didn’t appear the following week due to alleged travel issues.

According to Fightful Select, Seth Rollins, and WWE have no heat over his alleged walk-out from the company two weeks ago. The report further noted that Rollins and The Miz’s match this past Monday on RAW received a positive reception backstage.

“Seth Rollins and WWE have no issues, based on those we spoke to,” the report said.

The Revolutionary and the A-lister collided in a singles competition this week on RAW. The two put on a great match for the Arkansas crowd and the fans watching at home. In the end, Rollins defeated The Miz with a curb stomp.

Seth Rollins selling merchandise using his Ring of Honor name

Fans who have been following Rollins since his indie days know that he used to wrestle as Tyler Black on the independent circuit, including at Ring of Honor. ROH was a stepping stone for Black to further move to FCW and learn WWE’s way of sports and entertainment.

Rollins recently revealed that Tyler Black is back in the form of merchandise. The Black and Brave Wrestling School, which is operated by Rollins and Mark Brave, dropped a new t-shirt design featuring the Tyler Black logo on Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether or not Rollins will reuse his Tyler Black gimmick in WWE.

