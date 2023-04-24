Is Stephanie McMahon coming back after resigning from WWE? Recent teaser sparks belief

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has always been a vital part of the Stamford-based promotion. Vince McMahon's daughter joined the wrestling business in 1999 as a model but later got into positions that directly influenced the product of the company, taking on creative tasks and later spearheading partnerships and growth programs as the Chief Brand Officer.

In July 2022, Vince's departure led to Stephanie being elected as co-CEO and Chairwoman. Under her leadership and Triple H's creative guidance, WWE reached many milestones with its premium live events. According to reports, backstage morale was very high. However, Stephanie resigned earlier this year in January to get treated for an ankle injury.

Stephenie McMahon's WWE exit at the beginning of 2023 was a huge letdown, but she could be back soon. Xero News recently reported that Triple H has an announcement to make on WWE RAW. Following that, they took to Twitter to cryptically post the lyrics of Stephanie McMahon's 'Queendom' theme. The 'future tweet' has sent wrestling fans into a frenzy.

Love me, love me, love me. Future Tweet --Style and GraceI'm never gonna be done.Lean on in.Now welcome to the Queendom.The Queendom, where the kings bow down.Then relinquish your crown.Y'all gonna hate me now.I'll just turn that around and make youLove me, love me, love me.

Stephanie McMahon could potentially be back as an on-screen personality soon. She used to be the General Commissioner from 2016-18. Provided that the WWE Draft is around the corner, General Manager Adam Pearce could be shifted to SmackDown permanently while Stephanie could go on to handle the red brand.

Stephanie McMahon's return to WWE was rumored even before the Endeavor deal

WWE's historic deal with Endeavor following WrestleMania was a massive boost to their future. Brand sponsorships and stocks have skyrocketed, and so has the viewership. Triple H and Vince McMahon have retained their positions as the Chief Content Officer and Executive Chairman, respectively, and hopes are high that Stephanie will join them, albeit not in the BOD.

Prior to the deal with Endeavor, sources close to Fightful reported that most of the 'potential buyers' were interested in having Stephanie McMahon return.

CEO Nick Khan reiterated the same during an interview. He termed Stephanie McMahon a "phenomenal worker" and that the door is always open for her to return. It depends on what she wants in the future.

"It’s a question for her,” said Khan. “We would always love to have her as part of WWE. The time would need to be right for her and I’m not sure if she’s there yet.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

A quintessential figure, Stephanie has a lot of experience backing her to return to the Stamford-based promotion. Will she make her comeback on WWE RAW tonight? We will find out soon.

