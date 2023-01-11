Is Stephanie McMahon retiring from WWE?

Stephanie McMahon dropped a bombshell of a revelation when she announced that she would be resigning from her position as Co-CEO effective immediately. Having only assumed the role a couple of months ago, this came as a major shock to the WWE Universe.

McMahon served as Co-Ceo since her father Vince McMahon's retirement back in 2022. Along with Nick Khan, she took over as the top executive in WWE with the responsibility of leading the company into a new era. That lasted less than a year, as you can see by now.

With rumors of WWE being sold and her father returning to ensure the same, The Billion Dollar princess' sudden resignation had many fans concerned. They questioned if she was retiring from the business altogether or not, which is a fair thought given the ambiguity surrounding the whole thing.

The answer to that question is unclear looking at Stephanie McMahon's resignation statement. It states that she is stepping down to take the extended leave she was in before being recalled to lead the company. The door seems open to a return, but how likely it will be is anyone's guess.

Stephanie McMahon's statement of resignation

Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she would be stepping down from her post as Co-CEO of WWE. Her resignation statement talked about how delighted she was with her opportunity, while also addressing how the market position the company was in was strong enough to sustain without her.

“I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan....WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE.”

We at Sportskeeda wish McMahon all the best in whatever she gets up to from here on out. Her contributions to the company have helped it become the giant it is today, and no one can take that away from her.

