Is Sting coming back to WWE? Breaking down the reports

There has been a debate lately about whether Sting will return to WWE after several years. This time, though, not to compete but to induct his good friend and WWE legend, Lex Luger, into the Hall of Fame.

Luger will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with WWE boss Triple H and Michelle McCool. He has shared his desire for Sting to be the one to induct him.

The problem here is whether the WWE icon will be available to appear in the ceremony during the WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

Sting will be in Vegas during that weekend, but his contract with AEW complicates things. According to reports, WWE has inquired about his availability for the Hall of Fame ceremony, but AEW boss Tony Khan will make the final decision.

For the time being, the WWE icon is unsure whether he will have the opportunity to induct his former tag team partner in WCW into the Hall of Fame. However, since this is a special occasion, Khan could eventually agree to give permission to the legendary wrestler to appear in the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Sting might not be the only one to induct Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame

This is what the WWE Hall of Fame inductee said during an interview on the 83 Weeks podcast, revealing his desire to have two people next to him during the HoF ceremony.

"I'm trying to get two guys instead of one. I'd like DDP, [I've] been trying to work on the walk, we don't know–we're not there yet...we're hoping, but man if I could have two guys up there with me, man DDP on one shoulder kind of spotting me and Sting on the other if it's possible. That would be like wow, that would be amazing, so we shall see, but if I have anything to say about that, that would be my pick," Lex Luger said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, WWE should provide an update on The Icon's status for the Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas in mid-April.

