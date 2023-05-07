Is The Bloodline breaking up? Predicting what Roman Reigns' return can lead to

While Roman Reigns has been off WWE TV since WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39, the cracks in The Bloodline are apparent.

The Tribal Chief is currently on his scheduled break and wasn't a part of WWE Backlash last night. However, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Reigns' return could be an eventful affair. While WWE could reveal The Tribal Chief's next challenger for Night of Champions, it could turn into something bigger by the end of the night.

As you may know, Roman Reigns has failed to see eye-to-eye with The Usos in the last few weeks. While the twins had an opportunity to regain The Head of the Table's trust by winning back the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the opening night of the WWE Draft, they failed to do so.

The Usos losing for the second time in a row against Zayn and KO may not sit well with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief could finally confront Jey and Jimmy before ordering another edition of The Tribal Court to decide upon the future of his brothers.

While The Usos' days seem numbered in The Bloodline Reigns kicking the former tag champs out of the faction right upon his return seems a bit unlikely. Fans can expect the company to keep creating a drift between The Usos and the rest of The Bloodline before finally splitting the stable in the future.

Roman Reigns is nearing a 1000-day reign as champion

Roman Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has had some massive wins over some of the biggest names in the Stamford-based company in the last couple of years.

Reigns is nearing another huge milestone in his career. The Tribal Chief will complete 1,000 days as the WWE Champion on May 27, 2023. Wrestling veteran Kevin Nash recently shared his thoughts on Roman nearing a 1,000-day reign.

"That close to 1,000 [days], you have to do it. It’d be I’d like [Cal] Ripken had turf toe and would have f***ing just taken a day off. There’s certain milestones, and right now, he’s too close to 1,000. You’re only gonna be as successful as your f***ing top guy, and Roman’s the top guy right now. Roman has the cool factor, Roman’s your money guy," said Nash.

