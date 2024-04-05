Is The Bloodline going to break up at WrestleMania 40? Exploring former WWE champion's confident comments

The Bloodline is all set to headline both nights of WWE WrestleMania 40 and, with that, a former World Champion has predicted the stable will break up at the show.

On Night One of WWE WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock will battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event to determine the stipulation for the second night's main event, which will be Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. These matches have instantly made this year's Show of Shows one of its most hyped editions ever.

With that said, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley appeared on WWE Super Dhamaal and expressed he believes the most dominant faction in Titanland will finally crumble at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While mentioning his alliance with The Street Profits, he mentioned how The Rock and his cousins have raised the bar for new factions. He also mentioned how the heel stable has been crumbling slowly over the years, and The Showcase of The Immortals will be the final blow.

"The Bloodline has crumbled, and I think we are going to see the last bit of crumbling at WrestleMania. So, it's time for somebody else to step up and take over SmackDown," said Bobby Lashley.

Expand Tweet

Considering Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have already left the group and there have been visible tensions among The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa, Lashley's prediction may prove correct. Time will reveal the truth very soon.

Alternate directions for The Bloodline after WWE WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

While The Bloodline could certainly break up at The Show of Shows, there is a fair chance the moment will be saved for later. There's a possible scenario where The Rock and Roman Reigns don't betray each other, continuing their faction's existence.

If that happens, WWE could take the long road yet again and build tensions between the members for another year, leading to a main event battle between The Tribal Chief and The Great One at next year's Show of Shows.

If The Rock is set to leave professional wrestling after WWE WrestleMania 40, the company could feature a rivalry between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The tensions could lead to a major match at a future premium live event.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.