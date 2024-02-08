Is The Rock losing his popularity by stepping over Cody Rhodes? Exploring latest indicator

The name of Cody Rhodes is still buzzing around the internet as fans wanted The American Nightmare to reclaim his potential spot from The Rock for WrestleMania 40. This whole scenario started in the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, where Cody confronted Roman Reigns, but the segment concluded with the arrival of The Great One and a confrontation between him and The Tribal Chief.

Even during the segment, Rhodes declared that he would not finish his story at WrestleMania this year, which comes as an outrage among fans, stating that The People's Champion took the well-deserved spot of Cody Rhodes for 'Mania. This resulted in a massive "#WeWantCody" trend on almost every social media platform. Further, in the most recent episode of RAW, fans in the arena chanted this hashtag very loudly, and also, the show witnessed some negative chants for The Rock.

However, the recent stats seem to be an indication that The Great One might be losing his popularity by stepping over the 2024 Men's Rumble winner. According to a recent report, Rhodes secured the first position as the top merchandise seller with his t-shirt "Claim Your Kingdom, Men's." Even his other merchandise secured the second, third, eighth, and ninth position in terms of top 10 merch selling.

On the other side, The Rock' (People's Champ) merchandise secured the 10th spot in this list. This, many believe, is a clear indication of how the We Want Cody movement is not only giving a huge momentum to The American Nightmare but somehow also leaving a negative impact on the side of The Great One.

Cody Rhodes hypes WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas

We are just a few hours away from the upcoming press conference of WWE, named WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event which is set to emanate live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Thursday (February 8). This press conference is highly anticipated by the WWE Universe as the company already announced the iconic showdown between Roman and The Rock for this event.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair are also advertised for this special show. Amid this, The American Nightmare anticipates the crowd and invites them to join this press conference as it will be free to the public.

Overall, it will be interesting to catch what will happens in this Kickoff event as it holds the potential to change the entire landscape of WrestleMania 40.

