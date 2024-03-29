Is The Rock subtly sending Roman Reigns a bold message amidst threats to Cody Rhodes? Analyzing the likelihood 

The Rock made a bold statement with his actions on Monday Night RAW when he assaulted Cody Rhodes to the extent of making him bleed.

Ever since introducing the wrestling world to his new name - The Final Boss, the 51-year-old has been using the reference very leniently. Since then, all his social media posts have been captioned with those three letters. The Rock's sole reason for returning was to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but those plans fell through. He has acknowledged the WWE Champion as The Tribal Chief but in consideration of his ranking, The Rock could cunningly be telling him that at the end of the day, he was 'The Final Boss' and his authority overpowered his.

So far, Rocky and Roman Reigns have been working in unison apart from the latter's glaring absence when the former took down Rhodes. While The Head of the Table might have been aware of the situation it still paves the way for him potentially acting on his terms.

The Rock could be setting the battlefield for a match against Roman Reigns later in the year

The Final Boss is reportedly set to take time off post-WrestleMania 40 to focus on his Hollywood schedule. This puts a damper on the aftermath of their clash next week.

He has already made enemies out of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins leaving the possibility for a singles feud against them down the line. Additionally, it could also set the tone for a blockbuster Rocky vs. Reigns feud at a later Premium Live Event.

If he betrays The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40 that would be the focal point of their rivalry. It would also enable the WWE Champion to feud with other competitors in the meanwhile throwing off The Rock's trail only for him to make an unexpected comeback and challenge The Tribal Chief.

If not already Roman Reigns must keep track of The Rock's latest conquests and decisions

Roman Reigns has been ordering The Bloodline and ensuring things go his way on the blue brand for the past four years now. His dominance and quest for greatness have been manifold.

The Rock's addition could prove detrimental if the Head of the Table is not aware and kept in the dark about his plans to annihilate their WrestleMania opponents. The 51-year-old is known for his vindictive heel run in 2003, which is channeled in his current Final Boss persona.

The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss are the highest ranks among The Bloodline members. With two authoritative stars especially such prominent names, they are bound to butt heads in the future eventually. Roman Reigns needs to keep a tab of Rocky's actions so he can be fully prepared for retaliation if the need arises.

