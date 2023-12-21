Is Triple H on the cusp of debuting 31-year-old superstar on WWE SmackDown this week? Analyzing the possibility

Triple H has frequently been making changes to WWE's roster. There have been trades between the brands, and returning superstars have selected their shows. Meanwhile, some free agents have been appearing on multiple programs.

Following the 2023 Draft, many performers have been called up from NXT, and fans wonder who would be the next name to join the main roster. The Game might now be working towards bringing Elektra Lopez to SmackDown. However, she is unlikely to join the blue brand this week.

WWE has already taped this week's SmackDown after reports indicated that Triple H gave a well-deserved Christmas break to the talents from December 19 to December 25. However, Lopez can still join SmackDown soon and align herself with Santos Escobar.

Interestingly, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are seemingly set to support Escobar on this week's SmackDown. The former champion could need more assistance, especially since LWO has Zelina Vega in its ranks.

Lopez and Santos Escobar share history from their NXT days when the duo worked together as part of Legado del Fantasma. Escobar can continue his alliance with the 31-year-old on the main roster by taking her under his wing. The history between the two could result in them combining forces again.

Former WWE writer praises Triple H for booking long-term storylines

Over the past year, the WWE Universe has been offered several segments and matches by the creative team that have left them wanting more. In fact, the promotion has scaled new heights since The Game took over the main roster's booking department.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his appreciation for the Triple H-led creative team and their long-term stories on TV.

“Triple H is really good at telling long-term storylines. We'll get into them in more detail, but when people were in cages, they were telling stories without even talking about c**p that happened over a year ago and still holding grudges. They've really been able to pull that off at a high level, and I just want to shout that out real quick.”

