Is Triple H planning another surprise for WWE fans? Exploring reason for ditching the major announcement

On WWE's Preview Special 2024, Triple H was originally scheduled to make a major announcement. However, after the digital show ended, there was still no reference to the Chief Content Officer's major announcement.

Reports circulated that the reveal of Money in the Bank's location by Triple H was the actual major announcement, intended for the Preview Special. Due to having no official statement from the Stamford-based promotion, another potential belief arises that the company might have put the announcement on hold for a bigger stage.

Earlier, speculation rose regarding a potential acquisition of TNA. This led to many believing that this could be the major reveal from the King of the Kings. If this is the case, then the company might have chosen to showcase the reveal on either RAW or SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Also, Royal Rumble might be marked as the conceivable location as Triple H might place TNA stars as surprise entrants in the traditional Rumble matches. Later on during the post-show press conference, the Cerebal Assassin might officially announce the acquisition.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks and whether Money in the Bank was the reveal or if it was just postponed for a bigger stage.

Why were fans excited about Triple H's major announcement?

One of the major reasons behind the excitement among fans for the announcement was due to his unexpected reveal on RAW Day 1. For those unaware, before the special edition of the red brand, rumors circulated regarding the return of a former WWE Champion on the show.

However, to heighten anticipation, the King of the Kings himself addressed the rumors by advising fans to tune in for the show.

Expand Tweet

During RAW Day 1, the former champion was revealed to be Jinder Mahal. This led up to an earth-shattering reaction for the surprise appearance of The Rock. The People's Champion then engaged in a heated verbal exchange with the Modern Day Maharaja.

However, the segment ended with the drop of The People's Elbow on the chest of Mahal and with The Rock calling out Roman Reigns.

The Hollywood star's surprise comeback increased the anticipation for what Triple H had in store for his major announcement on Preview Special 2024. This anticipation also became a major reason behind the backlash from fans after the underwhelming nature of the Digital Show.