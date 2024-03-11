Is Triple H planning to bring back 12-time champion on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential surprise

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is expected to be a mouth-watering affair. In addition to a face-off between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, The Kabuki Warriors will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. But the main event will undoubtedly be the six-man Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther's opponent for WrestleMania XL.

While the Gauntlet Match is stacked with talented superstars like Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and JD McDonagh, Triple H may be looking to add another surprise to the show by inserting 12-time champion Sheamus in the star-studded affair.

The Celtic Warrior was last seen on WWE T.V. on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown against Edge (Adam Copeland). He has been out of action due to a shoulder injury, but several reports of a potential return have emerged since the start of 2024. The Celtic Warrior has been teasing a return via his constant jibes at Gunther on social media, and it could finally take place tonight on RAW.

One possible sign that Sheamus could be returning is his recent social media activity. The former WWE Champion recently made headlines for seemingly deleting his account on X. While many believe this could be because he's en route to exiting the company, it may also be a build-up to his surprise return.

Which other WWE Superstar could Sheamus target when he returns?

Sheamus' latest WWE programming appearance

The WWE roster has drastically changed since Sheamus' previous stint with the Stamford-based promotion. While he could continue setting his sights on the Intercontinental title, the veteran wrestler could also target another top star.

The superstar in question is Bron Breakker, who has been squashing opponents since his main roster debut on SmackDown.

As per Matt Morgan, since Bron needs to be on the WrestleMania card, he could have a statement one-minute match with a returning Sheamus. This way, Breakker would still have something to do for the event.

What else is scheduled for tonight's WWE RAW?

Three matches are set for tonight's WWE RAW. Aside from the Gauntlet match, Liv Morgan will lock horns with Becky Lynch, while Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark will challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

It would be interesting to see how events unfold in the forthcoming edition of WWE's flagship show.

