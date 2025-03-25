Is Triple H planning an unexpected heel turn on WWE RAW from London? Exploring the possibility 

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce addressed the chaos Rhea Ripley created on the previous episode, and reminded the WWE Universe that The Eradicator will not get a rematch based on her terms. While he was speaking to the fans, IYO Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley came out to the ring, frustrating the red show's GM even further.

Pearce put an end to their argument by laying out his plans for next week's RAW and then WrestleMania. As per the GM, The Eradicator will get her rematch against IYO Sky on next week's RAW in London, and Belair will be the Special Referee. The winner will battle The EST of WWE at WrestleMania.

It so happens that the Women's World Champion is prepared to take on both women at WrestleMania, but Bianca Belair is not on the same page. As per the challenger, she earned the opportunity to a singles championship match and Ripley is just trying to force her way into it. Additionally, she may believe that it'll be easier to defeat Sky than Ripley. To make it easier for herself at The Show of Shows, Bianca Belair can turn heel on the former Women's World Champion by ensuring Sky wins.

Since she is the referee, she can do a fast count the moment Sky has Ripley pinned. Interestingly, WWE has a rule that the decision of the referee stands, and in this case, Bianca Belair has immense power over the match.

Rhea Ripley had forced her signature on the WrestleMania contract on WWE RAW

On the previous episode of WWE RAW, Bianca Belair and IYO Sky were supposed to sign the WrestleMania contract for the Women's World Championship match.

However, The Eradicator interrupted the segment and assaulted both Belair and Sky while an infuriated Adam Pearce watched. Following that, she signed the contract, putting her name alongside the champion and challenger. WWE RAW's GM followed her backstage to take the contact back from her and had to argue with Ripley to get it back.

Ripley finally handed over the contract to Adam Pearce backstage, but the brawl from the ring resumed as Sky and Belair attacked The Eradicator.

