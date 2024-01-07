Is Triple H secretly planning to break up former Tag Team Champions before massive return at Royal Rumble? Exploring potential twist

We are less than three weeks away from WWE Royal Rumble 2024, and Triple H could be planning a massive surprise on the first premium live event of the year. After all, he closed 2023 with CM Punk's jaw-dropping return to the promotion, but there could be an additional twist this time.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions when they walked out of the company in May 2022. After leaving the promotion, both superstars went separate ways, openly celebrating each other's endeavors.

Mercedes Mone (f.k.a. Sasha Banks) pursued a successful run in NJPW, where she defeated Kairi Sane to win the IWGP Women's Championship. Trinity Fatu, a.k.a Naomi, found success in TNA, formerly known as IMPACT Wrestling, where she is the reigning Knockout World Champion.

The latest reports have suggested they both may be on their way back to WWE in time for the Royal Rumble. Naomi is scheduled to appear in Hard To Kill later this month. Recent updates have claimed she is closing in on her return to WWE under the Triple H regime and could be back at Royal Rumble later this month.

There were reports of talks failing between WWE and Sasha Banks, with rumors indicating a potential surprise move to AEW. However, the latest developments suggest that Banks' return is inevitable as Triple H and Co. want to "reset the relationship" with the multiple-time Women's Champion.

Although Banks and Naomi were a tag team when they left, the two superstars may not return together. Instead, we will likely see them pursue singles championships on different brands.

There is no denying that seeing Sasha Banks and Naomi back in WWE, especially at Royal Rumble, would be a brilliant surprise. But single runs for both and pursuit of individual championships would perhaps be a way of acknowledging their achievements the past year or so. The creative team could also have them cross paths on the show, teasing a future storyline.

Triple H could bring back another former WWE champion at Royal Rumble 2024

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo recently revealed that his contract with AEW would end in 2023. He has seemingly entered the new year as a free agent and is one of the top picks to make a surprise return at Royal Rumble later this month.

Andrade enjoyed the best time of his WWE run on NXT under Triple H's creative vision but couldn't replicate similar success on the main roster under the old regime. Several have predicted that he would succeed again under The Game on the main roster should he return to his former company.

