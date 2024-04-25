Is Vince McMahon planning to compete with WWE by debuting a new promotion? Exploring the chances

Former Chairman Vince McMahon has put his TKO stocks up for sale. However, several rumours indicate that he may be back in the pro wrestling game. In fact, he may even be looking forward to starting a new promotion rivaling his brainchild, WWE.

Vince is currently fighting a legal battle after a former WWE employee filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct and harassment. McMahon resigned from his seat on the board of the TKO group shortly after these allegations surfaced. Nothing has been proven or disproved so far. However, he has a strong legal team, and thus, he is reportedly enjoying his time away from WWE.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo predicted that Vince McMahon may get a partnership offer from pro wrestling business stalwart Jeff Jarrett. Along similar lines, Conrad Thompson, on the 83 Weeks podcast, also noted that McMahon may come up with a rival for WWE before WrestleMania 41.

Thompson made this observation in response to the words of the host of the podcast, Eric Bischoff. Bischoff believes that Vince McMahon is completely out of the game.

“I wouldn’t put any money on it. I don’t even gamble, but I’d just go play blackjack in Vegas instead. I wouldn’t put any money on it.”

Several members of the pro wrestling community keep looking toward Vince McMahon and speculating about his next move.

Selling his WWE shares seems like he is moving away from things. Although the 78-year-old’s future move is hard to predict, McMahon can gain much support if a significant condition is satisfied.

Vince McMahon could gain more power after POTUS election

The former CEO of WWE is a close friend of ex-American President Donald Trump. McMahon is surrounded by several allegations and lawsuits right now. However, if Trump returns to power after the 2024 election, the pro wrestling businessman will mostly have the ball in his court.

While this may be a contributing factor, several WWE Superstars have also come forward in his support and defended him against the allegations. McMahon has worked with thousands of workers and pro wrestlers, and many have seen a rags-to-riches story while working for him. Moreover, they have also praised his professional conduct throughout.

On the contrary, several stories about the rage and unfairness of McMahon are also very popular in pro wrestling circles. Irrespective of their stances, the final verdict of the courts will be respected by everyone.

