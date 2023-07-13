Is WWE already sowing the seeds of massive Roman Reigns clash this year? Analyzing what we know so far

Roman Reigns is rumored to face Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. It has been a tumultuous year for The Tribal Chief as he has been betrayed by his former stablemates, The Usos, and Sami Zayn, in recent months. Meanwhile, it seems like WWE is already laying the groundwork for a major bout featuring the Undisputed Universal Champion.

One potential opponent for The Tribal Chief in a high-profile match is Seth Rollins. The Visionary is the current holder of the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW. After securing the title in May 2023, Rollins has successfully defended his gold on multiple occasions.

The Visionary recently took a jab at The Tribal Chief on the Out of Character podcast, questioning the need for the World Heavyweight Championship. He blamed Reigns for not performing his duties as Undisputed Universal Champion effectively, leading to the introduction of a new top title.

Ryan Satin



FULL INTERVIEW with Seth Rollins drops tomorrow via @FOXSports.



: bit.ly/43ughkI



"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing, there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship."

This is not the first time Seth Rollins has targeted The Tribal Chief. Rollins and Reigns had their last match at Royal Rumble 2022. Since then, The Visionary has consistently claimed that he is the one man Reigns cannot defeat. These teases from the World Heavyweight Champion indicate that their unfinished business may lead to another future clash.

Survivor Series 2023 is being speculated as a possible event for their showdown. With both superstars holding top championships on their respective brands, it seems unlikely they would clash on any other show. Survivor Series has historically focused on brand supremacy, leading to RAW vs. SmackDown clashes in the past.

Some recent reports suggested that WWE may be planning to pit Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns once again at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match. However, the idea of a Money in the Bank cash-in ahead of the show might result in a change of plans.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

At SummerSlam 2023, The Tribal Chief could finally lock horns with Jey Uso in the main event following a challenge issued by the latter on last week's SmackDown.

The imminent match carries significant implications for the future direction of Roman Reigns and the ongoing Bloodline Saga.

Speculations regarding potential twists and turns at The Biggest Party of the Summer have arisen recently. Some believe that Solo Sikoa may betray Roman Reigns as he recently teased being the next Tribal Chief.

Some theories suggest the possible return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He could target Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, completing a full-circle narrative after Reigns assaulted Wyatt at the 2020 edition of the show.

Rolsogames



SummerSlam 2023 Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso III.

The outcome of SummerSlam will not only impact the Undisputed Universal Champion but also potentially disrupt the path towards a rematch between Reigns and Seth Rollins later this year. Jey Uso can derail those plans by capturing the coveted title at SummerSlam.

