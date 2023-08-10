Is WWE biased when it comes to Roman Reigns? Former CEO's actions from 2014 showcase irony

It was reported that Roman Reigns suffered an injury after his high-profile match at SummerSlam 2023. Despite this, The Head of the Table remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This was certainly not the case for a former superstar years ago.

Daniel Bryan was on top of the world at WrestleMania 30 after he defeated Randy Orton and Batista for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, his feud with The Authority did not end following the win. He was subjected to multiple attacks by Kane. In May 2014, Bryan had to undergo neck surgery, and The Big Red Machine's assault was used to write him off television.

Former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon stripped The American Dragon of his title in June of the same year, citing his neck injury as the reason. Roman Reigns allegedly picked up an injury on August 5, 2023. However, he has not been asked to vacate his gold, sparking widespread debate.

Due to the circumstances in Bryan's case, it made sense for an on-screen authority figure to force him to vacate his title. As noted, he was involved in a heated feud with The Authority. On the other hand, Reigns is feuding with his family, and an official forcing him to drop the gold may not be best for the storyline. Hence, WWE is not biased regarding its approach to Reigns' health situation.

The nature of Reigns' injury is still unclear. Since he makes sporadic appearances in the company, the creative can opt to keep the title on The Tribal Chief while he recovers.

You can view the RAW segment where McMahon stripped Bryan of his world title in the clip below:

Bryan retired from in-ring competition on February 6, 2016, for medical reasons. Fortunately, he made his return at WrestleMania 34. The star's WWE contract expired in May 2021, leading to his AEW debut in September of the same year.

What is the latest update regarding Roman Reigns' alleged injury?

Reigns was Bryan Danielson's latest WWE opponent

The Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was contested under no disqualification rules. This meant there were many high-risk spots in the match, causing the fans to miss out on the sequence where The Head of the Table seemingly got injured.

Some reports suggested that Reigns was legitimately hurt and was not advertised for any significant events following The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, Reigns may still appear on this week's SmackDown as part of the "Hail to The Chief" segment. Besides that, the champion's injury is not expected to result in any creative changes.

What could happen in The Bloodline saga amid Roman Reigns' potential absence due to injury?

From the looks of it, The Head of the Table won't compete inside the ring in the coming weeks. However, his cousins could settle their differences in the meantime.

The Tribal Combat at SummerSlam ended after Jimmy Uso returned and cost his brother the win. WWE may focus on The Usos' budding rivalry amid Roman Reigns' possible absence.

It would be interesting to see when and where Reigns will appear next. For now, fans can only speculate what will happen next in The Bloodline saga.

