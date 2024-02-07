Is WWE gearing up for another former champion to feud with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Potential twist explored

Rhea Ripley versus Becky Lynch seems to be the plan for WrestleMania 40. Both women are set to compete in high-profile matches at Elimination Chamber: Perth. That being said, is WWE gearing up for another former champion to join the action at The Show of shows?

The superstar in question is none other than Bianca Belair. The EST is one of the stars on the poster for WrestleMania XL. WWE has yet to announce a match featuring the former multi-time champion for their upcoming premium live events.

Here’s how a scenario where a Bianca Belair feud with Rhea Ripley might play out on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Adam Pearce could offer Belair a championship opportunity on WWE RAW which she accepts and joins the red brand.

The EST then gets inserted in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match-up and ends up as the final two alongside Becky Lynch. However, Rhea Ripley might try to influence the outcome of the match, leading to a controversial outcome.

Adam Pearce would then have no choice but to book Ripley vs. Lynch vs. Belair in a triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Again, all of this is a potential scenario and fans might have to wait till the WrestleMania Press Conference this Thursday to find out the official card.

Is Rhea Ripley defending her title on The Road to WrestleMania 40?

Rhea Ripley is set for a blockbuster match at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Mami will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Nia Jax in her home country of Australia. The match was made official by Adam Pearce this past Monday on WWE RAW.

Nia came out to the ring to brawl with Ripley. The challenger got the upper hand and put away the champion with a Banzai Drop. It remains to be see if The Irresistible Force will be the new champion on February 24.

Fans can check out the line-up announced for Elimination Chamber so far which is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2024.

