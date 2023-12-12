Is WWE gearing up for another rare task with Cody Rhodes at 2024 Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are the only two confirmed participants in the WWE 2024 Royal Rumble at the time of this writing. The American Nightmare declared himself as the first entrant in the men’s rumble a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

WWE has continued to present Cody Rhodes as the all-conquering babyface up to this point. The American Nightmare has lost to only a handful of opponents ever since he made his epic comeback at WrestleMania 38.

It is possible Rhodes could pull off double duty at the 2024 Royal Rumble by wrestling a singles match against Shinsuke Nakamura and then showing up as the number one entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match later in the night.

The feud between the two superstars is clearly far from over as seen on RAW this week. Both squared off against each other in the main event. Nakamura misted Rhodes in the eye in the closing moments of the match and got himself disqualified on purpose.

The King of Strong Style tried to destroy the American Nightmare, but was stopped in his tracks by Creed Brothers. However, the intervention didn’t stop him from taking out Rhodes with the Kinshasa knee strike as the show went off the air.

Cody Rhodes to be declared co-winner of 2024 Royal Rumble? Looking at the possibility

WWE has yet to announce the 28 other participants in the Men’s 2024 Royal Rumble match. The Premium Live Event will emanate live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27, 2024.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are the only two confirmed entrants in the match and they’re arguably the two most popular stars on the RAW roster as well. It is possible Triple H could declare them both co-winners by recreating the ending to the 1994 Royal Rumble.

For those unaware, the event saw both Bret Hart and Lex Luger eliminate each other at the same time – leading to them being declared as co-winners of the match. It remains to be seen what big moments will the 2024 Royal Rumble create.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.