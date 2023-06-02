Is WWE hinting at the complete destruction of The Bloodline tonight?

The Bloodline imploded right before the very eyes of the WWE Universe at Night of Champions. Jimmy Uso attacked Roman Reigns with a superkick heard around the world. It seems that WWE is already teasing a full-blown destruction of the top stable ahead of SmackDown tonight. The show is set to feature a massive segment involving the Tribal Chief and what’s remaining of his group.

WWE dropped a 105-minute-long video titled “Collapse of The Bloodline” a few hours ago. The new video features key moments from the group’s beginning in 2020 all the way to the shocking implosion at the Jeddah Superdome. The new upload suggests WWE might’ve planned a huge angle involving the group for tonight.

Check out the full video below:

We might have an idea of how the Roman Reigns 1000+ days Universal Championship reign celebration could go down on SmackDown in just a few hours. The Tribal Chief hit an incredible milestone at Night of Champions on May 27th. The night also brought a massive loss in the form of Jimmy Usos’ betrayal in Saudi Arabia.

The shocking turn of events cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Roman had vowed to bring the titles back to The Bloodline during the buildup to the premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome. He had also dedicated his win to The Wild Samoans.

The Bloodline expected to have a showdown sooner than later

It was recently reported that WWE is planning to pit The Bloodline members against each other at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. The July 1st show will reportedly feature a tag team match between The Usos and the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

This could potentially pave the way for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense at SummerSlam 2023. For those unaware, Roman Reigns is advertised for the August 5th premium live event.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam. While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam. https://t.co/B5WP6DIqDL

Will SmackDown tonight tear the group apart completely? We’ll have to wait to see for ourselves.

What are your predictions for the show tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes