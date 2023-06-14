Is WWE making an age old mistake with Cody Rhodes? Analyzing the wrestling stats 

Leading up to WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was supposed to be the hottest babyface in wrestling. Ahead of his match against Roman Reigns, people were sure of Rhodes' victory as not many garnered the attention he had since returning to WWE.

However, things didn't play out as per plan, and Rhodes was on the losing end. Since then, he has been involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar and, most recently, Dominik Mysterio. While Cody still generates the same pop from the crowd, it seems the WWE is making an age-old mistake with the superstar.

Rhodes' newfound rivalry with Dominik Mysterio does not entirely fit the bill. It seems the WWE is making the same mistake AEW did with Rhodes. The American Nightmare's new feud seems nothing but an attempt to put a young star over.

While there is nothing wrong with it, Cody Rhodes, at this point, has a lot more to offer. A wrestler of his caliber would be expected to headline shows and win titles. However, that's not happening as of now. It will be interesting to see how WWE continues to build Rhodes ahead.

Cody Rhodes to face Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes during a segment on RAW.

In the first week of June, Monday Night RAW left a bitter taste in the mouth of Cody Rhodes. During his appearance on Miz TV, host Miz brought out Dominik Mysterio as a surprise guest. As expected, the interaction between Rhodes and Dominik was not great, and the latter landed a cheap shot on Rhodes.

While Rhodes could not avenge this back then, he will now have an opportunity to do the same at Money in the Bank. This week on RAW, Rhodes challenged Dominik to a match at the premium live event. While he did not receive an answer initially, he was met with an attack by The Miz.

Rhodes was successful in countering this attack. However, he was again the victim of a cheap shot by Dominik. As the latter was leaving the ring, Rhea Ripley announced that Dominik would see Cody at Money in the Bank, making the match official.

WWE Veteran predicts the outcome of Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

After Night of Champions, the WWE Universe would have expected a trilogy between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. However, that isn't what we got. Instead, we have Rhodes feuding with Dominik Mysterio, and the duo will clash at Money In The Bank.

While this feud has confused many, a WWE legend recently spoke about the match. The legend in question is former writer Vince Russo. He pointed out that the reason behind choosing Dominik is because his character would not get affected by a loss.

Russo said:

"That's what they are looking at. They are looking at, 'He has got all this heat, so it doesn't even matter if he loses to Cody.' That's how they are looking at it."

Check out Sportskeeda's exclusive of Vince Russo speaking about Rhodes vs. Dominik:

Until things don't play out on RAW and at Money In The Bank, all that can be done is wait. Even though this feud between Rhodes and Dominik might not be the most apt, it can't be denied that both wrestlers are talented, and fans should expect a good show from them.

