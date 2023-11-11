Is WWE preparing for 10-time champion's return in hindsight at Survivor Series? Inspecting possible clues from SmackDown

WWE apparently teased a huge tag team match for Survivor Series on SmackDown tonight. First, Kairi Sane joined Damage CTRL earlier during the show. Then Asuka turned heel on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair during the six-woman tag team main event.

It is possible the whole angle could lead to the return of a 10-time champion at Survivor Series. The superstar in question is none other than Sasha Banks. The Boss could return to take on her former Boss 'n' Hug Connection partner Bayley at the November 25th premium live event for a five-on-five traditional tag team elimination match.

With that being said, the real-life Mercedes Varnado (aka Mercedes Moné) is currently signed to NJPW, and it is uncertain if she has a hard-out in her contract. Plus, the former IWGP Women's Champion is recovering from the ankle injury she suffered a couple of months ago during a World Wonder Ring Stardom event.

The 31-year-old star last appeared in WWE on the May 13, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she and Naomi successfully defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Did WWE announce any new match for Survivor Series on SmackDown?

No, WWE did not announce any new match for Survivor Series on SmackDown tonight. The company did tease new feuds in the lead-up to the upcoming PLE. Tonight’s show saw Santos Escobar finally turn heel on his mentor Rey Mysterio.

Kevin Owens, who did commentary for the show tonight, was provoked into attacking Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The Prizefighter had been earlier warned against getting physical by General Manager Nick Aldis hours before the show.

Expand Tweet

The biggest upset of the night came when Asuka joined Damage CTRL by attacking Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. It remains to be seen if the angle will lead to a traditional women’s Survivor Series tag team elimination match.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here