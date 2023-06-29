Is WWE purposely hiding Roman Reigns and The SHIELD's old enemy ahead of blockbuster return at MITB 2023? Analyzing potential Triple H masterplan

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been away from television since WrestleMania 39, but he could make a jaw-dropping return at Money in the Bank 2023.

Triple H has worked wonders in WWE since assuming creative control, consistently delivering near-flawless premium live events. The Game could secretly work on a massive return after nearly three months at MITB 2023.

Backstage reports have suggested that McIntyre's contract with WWE expires soon, and both parties have not yet agreed on a potential extension. The Scottish Warrior was recently spotted in Manchester, but there have been no updates on the creative team's plans for the former world champion.

Hopefully he returns at MITB🤞 The last time we saw Drew McIntyreHopefully he returns at MITB🤞 The last time we saw Drew McIntyre 💔,Hopefully he returns at MITB🤞 https://t.co/oyp5gdCYAe

He also made an appearance at the Special Olympics on behalf of WWE. Thus, there is a belief that he is still with the company.

But will Drew McIntyre return at Money in the Bank in 2023?

Social media rarely allows the opportunity for a genuine surprise to unfold on WWE television, especially when it comes to big returns. And if there is one person who not only likes identifying the change in trends but also relishes making the most of them, it's Triple H.

We usually hear regular updates on anything backstage, especially with a wrestler's contract status. However, there has been radio silence over Drew McIntyre's future in WWE since WrestleMania. Could this be Triple H's master plan?

The uncharacteristically limited updates on Drew McIntyre could be on purpose, with Triple H planning the ultimate trick by pulling off a surprise return at MITB and keeping it a secret until Saturday night.

There is no denying that the company would want its European superstars to take center stage in front of one of the best crowds we see all year. This is also the promotion's first premium live event in London in nearly two decades.

Thus, Triple H will do everything possible to deliver a blockbuster at MITB this year. And who could be a better bet for a blockbuster return other than one of the most successful European wrestlers of the modern era, Drew McIntyre?

#WWE #drewmcintyre cLAYMORE! and then we were ROBBED! no one expected yet ANOTHER uso to spawn in. give drew the title reign he deserves !! cLAYMORE! and then we were ROBBED! no one expected yet ANOTHER uso to spawn in. give drew the title reign he deserves !! #WWE #drewmcintyre https://t.co/czUH6p4vi9

The Scottish Warrior was unfairly kept away from the world championship picture since the beginning of the year. However, an additional twist could see Drew Mcintyre return as a top heel at MITB 2023 and potentially compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

If he wins, he will be a great opponent against both Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. It has been a long time since McIntyre has played a villain, and he deserves a memorable run if he returns at MITB 2023.

Not to forget, McIntyre was involved in a brutal feud with a reunited SHIELD in 2018. He was a terrifying heel back then, repeatedly traumatizing Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose) on RAW.

Thus, even if he doesn't win the MITB briefcase, Drew McIntyre can still pose a credible threat to Rollins and Reigns as The Scottish Psychopath. He could make a statement by attacking either champion to plant the seeds of a huge title feud upon return.

