Is WWE RAW happening tonight? What to expect

Tonight's WWE RAW will be a special episode to accompany the holidays. While many would expect another Christmas-centered episode with the likes of Santa Claus appearing, that wouldn't be the case.

The December 25, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will be a "Best Of" episode with no actual live show occurring. While it's still unknown what the contents of the show will be, fans should expect that some of the company's best and most exciting moments will be featured in the show. The hosts for the upcoming episode will be Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg.

As per Fightful Select, no shows are planned between December 19 and 25. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that the December 29, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will be another "Best Of" episode of the brand, but the company will be on tour that day. It's possible that this was to give way for the staff.

The Stamford-based promotion will resume live shows on the first day of 2024. They will host a WWE RAW: Day 1 will take place on January 1, 2024, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

What matches are planned for WWE RAW Day 1?

WWE RAW will have an intense first 2024

As of this writing, four matches are planned for the first Monday Night RAW episode of 2024, with two titles on the line.

The first match will be between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. Both women have a long history with each other, and on January 1, they will finally get to have their hands on each other.

The second match is another from the women's division. Tegan Nox and Natalya will battle Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to determine the number one contender of the Women's Tag Team Championship. On the final live episode of WWE RAW in 2023, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter dethroned Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile also clashed on RAW after Judgment Day, and The Creed Brothers feuded for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. As a result, the Women's World Champion will defend her title against Ivy Nile.

Seth Rollins will kick off his year with a bang as he defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The latter has been eyeing a world title for a while and has ensured that he takes out those who stand in his way.

Which superstar will return to in-ring action during the WWE Holiday Tour?

The Stamford-based promotion ensures fans are entertained with every part of their product, even untelevised house shows. It was announced that CM Punk would face Dominik Mysterio on December 26 at MSG and at the KIA Forum on the 30th.

It would be interesting to see which moments will be included in the special WWE RAW episode tonight.

