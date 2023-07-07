Is WWE replicating same Bloodline storyline success with top faction? Signs are there

The Bloodline saga has been captivating the WWE Universe with its cinematic storytelling. The recent announcement of the Tribal Court segment this Friday has added an interesting element to the ongoing storyline.

For those unaware, The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil Match At MITB 2023. This puts an end to Reigns' impressive winning streak in the company

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has also been experiencing tensions among its members. On the latest edition of WWE Raw, Finn Balor interfered in Damian Priest's MITB cash-in by attacking Seth Rollins in the main event. This also led to a heated argument between Priest & Balor. The rifts between the faction led the fans to speculate that a Civil War-like scenario may unfold similar to The Bloodline saga.

According to reports, there is a possibility of a rematch between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023. Additionally, there are rumors that Damian Priest might cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the event. If these rumors turn out to be true, it could result in Damian Priest becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion instead of Balor.

This could potentially create jealousy in Finn Balor against its own member. It could ultimately lead to a Civil War scenario within the faction, with Priest getting kicked out from Judgment Day.

The next plans for Bloodline and Judgment Day on the road to SummerSlam

One superstar who has been rumored to potentially join the faction is JD McDonagh. Over the past few weeks, the company has been dropping hints and teasing his recruitment into the stable. There was even a backstage segment on Monday Night Raw where Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were seen together.

It is highly possible that Finn Balor might choose to kick Damian Priest out of the faction and replace him with JD McDonagh. This addition could help elevate JD's career in the early days of his main roster run and provide him with a strong platform.

SummerSlam 2023, being the next premium live event, will play a crucial role in the future direction of the faction. With tensions rising among The Judgment Day members, the event will likely have a significant impact on their storyline.

On the other hand, The Bloodline Leader will be put on trial in the Tribal Court on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It is highly possible that the segment will plant the seeds for Reigns' rumored SummerSlam match against Jey Uso.

