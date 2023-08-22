Is WWE saving 8-time champion's big push for WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns? Exploring clear hints

Roman Reigns' title reign is a subject of conversation among WWE fans—many wonder who will be the one to dethrone him. While many have tried till now, all have fallen short of The Tribal Chief. However, the promotion seems to save an eight-time champion to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The eight-time champion in question is Cody Rhodes. Ever since he lost to Reigns at WrestleMania 39, his booking pattern in WWE has been interesting. Despite being involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar, which he won, the American Nightmare never got to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As a matter of fact, Shinsuke Nakamura, who probably does not have a resume as impressive as Rhodes, got the nod to challenge for the title. Cody is feuding with The Judgment Day, a faction he faced in July during a short feud against Dominik Mysterio.

WWE's reluctance to grant Cody Rhodes a title shot against Seth Rollins indicates a potential plan to build The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40. Considering the Premium Live Event has broken all-time gate records, Rhodes would receive a huge pop if he exacts his revenge against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes deserves another chance against Roman Reigns, claims the former's sister

At WrestleMania 39, the stage seemed perfect for Cody Rhodes to beat Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare was close to doing the same until an interference by Solo Sikoa helped Reigns retain his title.

Hence, Rhodes' sister claimed her brother deserved another match against Roman Reigns. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teil Runnels claimed Roman Reigns did not win his match clean at WrestleMania 39. She added that she would like to see Rhodes face Reigns or anyone with his title.

"I sure hope so. I think that was the challenge. Can you continue this momentum? Can you keep going? But I think Roman didn't win clean with Solo in there, so I think he deserves another crack at it. Or whoever's holding it," she said. [8:04 - 8:26]

Check out what Teil Runnels said in the video below:

Like Runnels, several WWE fans wish to see Rhodes face Reigns in a rematch. If WWE books this match for WrestleMania 40, they will follow a pattern similar to WrestleMania 28 and 29, which saw John Cena and The Rock main event two consecutive WrestleManias.

