Is WWE saving Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's confrontation for later? Why won't he be on SmackDown tonight?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be hosted by the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that Roman Reigns is likely to miss the show. According to Xero News, the Tribal Chief will not be present on SmackDown tonight.

One possible reason for the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's absence could be that the company is saving the potential confrontation between Jey Uso and Reigns for a later date. As you may know, one-half of the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions turned on Sami Zayn two weeks ago on WWE RAW.

While fans were eager to see Reigns' reaction to Jey's actions, they were left disappointed after the Tribal Chief was a no-show on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. With Roman likely to be absent from tonight's show as well, it seems the WWE Universe will have to wait to witness the next chapter in the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso saga.

It could also be argued that WWE doesn't want to take the limelight away from the Tribal Chief's ongoing feud against Cody Rhodes by having him involved in an angle with Jey right now. Hence, the company could be saving it for a later date.

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns will lock horns with Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39. This came to fruition after The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match to set a date with the Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The duo have been involved in a high-octane feud on the main roster. On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, the former AEW Superstar cut an intense and fiery promo, targeting his WrestleMania opponent. Rhodes urged the Tribal Chief to acknowledge him before vowing to defeat him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

Cody's promo earned him huge praise from both critics and fans alike. Veteran journalist and Sportskeeda's very own, Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the same:

"Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. However, I have never seen someone so passionate go after a championship and finish the story he talks about. This past Monday, Cody Rhodes delivered a promo his father would have been so very proud of. I could see his father in him, actually, doing it. He's graduated to that spot. Cody winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is something that the fans want, something that all the people say is going to happen," said Bill Apter

