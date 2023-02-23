Is WWE scared for Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania? Recent actions hint at it

Cody Rhodes' crowd-favorite status in WWE is endangered while we are on the road to WrestleMania. The hype around the top babyface paled in comparison to the expectations attached to Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber's main event.

Zayn failed to end his story with Roman Reigns, probably because Rhodes is destined for greatness. This didn't sit well with the Canadian fans. They wanted their Honorary HAB to achieve the impossible and mostly blamed Cody for the plans not taking shape.

The recent episode of RAW showcased WWE's fears for Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania. Arriving with a smaller ovation compared to previous pops, The American Nightmare was interrupted by Paul Heyman moments after he cut a promo in the Canadian Tire Centre. It was a clever way to not let the crowd spoil Rhodes' image by booing or chanting 'We want Sami' throughout his promo.

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman went back and forth until Heyman found Cody's soft spot. The Special Counsel targeted Rhodes' family, including his wife, which infuriated Cody. It was also a subtle reminder to the audience of what The American Nightmare was fighting for at WrestleMania.

It's not the first time the promo on RAW has been brilliantly done. It allowed the crowd to sympathize with Cody Rhodes while reconnecting with his mission. The "undeniable, undisputed" story took precedence over Sami Zayn's defeat to The Tribal Chief.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes will headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career

The former Intercontinental Champion has come a long way since leaving WWE in 2016. Rhodes dabbled in multiple promotions to regain his name, shrugged off injuries, and eventually made it to All-Elite Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes had such backing from the wrestling world that he immediately rose to the top after returning to WWE. After serving in the promotion for over a decade, he is excited to be part of the main event of WrestleMania and hopes to dethrone Roman Reigns.

“I hope I’m the one. If you’re in the spot, you want to make sure you get the job done, but I don’t wanna get the cart before the horse either. I’m really excited. Again, I have no frame of reference. No one in my family did this before, got this far, this long." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

The American Nightmare was last seen in action against Baron Corbin on February 13. Enraged by Corbin's words, Rhodes sent the heel packing in two minutes.

