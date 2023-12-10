Is WWE setting up 26-year-old star as the next major powerhouse in the women's division? Analyzing the clues from NXT Deadline 2023

NXT Deadline 2023 is already three matches in, and the excitement levels are incredibly high. The show opened with a blockbuster NXT North American Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee. The Women's Iron Survivor Challenge followed the title bout.

The Women's Iron Survivor Challenge featured some incredible moments. Lash Legend was arguably the highlight of the match. It is clear that WWE sees big things for the 26-year-old powerhouse because she was booked to be nearly unstoppable in the contest.

Legend scored two pinfalls in just 70 seconds after she entered the match. She performed the sandbag pin like Roman Reigns in his triple threat match against Daniel Bryan and Edge for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. Hence, she could be the next powerhouse in the company after names like Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

Tonight wasn't the only time Lash Legend showcased her incredible strength. The Meta-Four member previously picked up the nearly 400 lbs Otis and body slammed him during a six-person tag team match on the December 5, 2023, episode of WWE NXT.

Was Lash Legend able to survive the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023?

To answer the question, no. Lash Legend secured two pinfalls as soon as she arrived in the bout. However, Blair Davenport outdid her in the match's closing moments as she scored three pinfalls to emerge as the Women's Iron Survivor at NXT Deadline 2023.

Davenport will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at the New Year's Evil television special on the January 2, 2024, episode of WWE NXT. Sportskeeda will have the complete match card for the first NXT episode of 2024 as soon as it is made official.

