Is WWE showcasing The Bloodline's glory before a potential breakup? What the future holds

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant heel factions in WWE's history. Whether it is Roman Reigns' cutthroat promos, The Usos using tactics to help him win, or Solo Sikoa ready to bend all rules for The Head of the Table, their rise to the top was an excellent story.

However, ever since Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, he has left cracks in The Bloodline on his way out. The Tribal Chief hasn’t been able to mend these cracks, and it seems like the fall of the faction is around the corner.

Recently, WWE took to social media to present some photographs of The Bloodline, showcasing their glory. The very first picture shows Paul Heyman hugging Solo Sikoa with Roman Reigns nearby. It essentially could be one of the last times Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns are in the same frame together as a part of the same faction.

If The Bloodline falls, there’s no saying who is going to turn on whom. As all fans know, the end of The Bloodline is closer than anticipated.

The Usos and Roman Reigns could have a possible fallout to break The Bloodline

Jey and Jimmy Uso were the first ones to pledge their allegiance to Roman Reigns. Since then, The Usos’ younger brother, Solo Sikoa, joined the faction. However, with time, Sikoa became closer to Reigns than The Usos.

Furthermore, Reigns is all about being at the top. He hasn’t been happy since The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team titles to Kevin Ownes and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania and even failed in their attempt to regain the titles at Backlash.

Furthermore, backstage promos have shown Paul Heyman constantly pushing Solo Sikoa to do whatever it takes, and giving subtle side-eyes to The Usos, indicating Reigns could turn on the brothers if they fail to get back on top.

For now, The Bloodline is hanging onto the threads that bind them together, which is, in fact, their family. If The Usos and Roman Reigns do have a fallout, Sikoa will most probably stand by The Tribal Chief.

On the other hand, it is being claimed that WWE is ensuring Solo Sikoa does not lose a match in a conventional manner to save him for Roman Reigns.

"With Solo, they ended in double countout, because they’re not gonna beat Solo. They’re saving Solo for Roman, whenever that day comes."

Nevertheless, WWE really needs to give the storyline a boost if it wants to keep the fans invested!

Poll : 0 votes