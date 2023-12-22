Is WWE SmackDown tonight live? All you need to know

WWE SmackDown will be a highly-anticipated show following last week's shocking ending of the blue brand. This week, the blue brand will be back with its intense storylines. However, all the action will unfold but with a small change.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will not be live as it always is. The show that will air tonight is already taped. According to rumors, this week's edition of SmackDown was taped immediately after last week's Friday night show.

The reason behind this is WWE has decided to give its superstars a week's break for the Christmas holidays before they are back in action again. This is the first time WWE has done something like this. Under Vince McMahon's regime, this was the busiest time of the year.

With WWE SmackDown being taped, the Chief Content Officer Triple H has made sure the fans consume their weekly entertainment as well as the employees get their holiday break.

Randy Orton revealed the reason behind WWE giving a break to its staff

Randy Orton appeared on the United States Champion Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast a few weeks ago. This was the first interview the WWE SmackDown Superstar gave in a long time. During the show, The Viper was asked if there was any way that WWE has changed since Triple H took over the creative direction.

The Legend Killer cited one very important change under The Game's regime. Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Orton claimed that WWE now emphasizes family time, especially after Triple H's health scare.

"I think recently for him [Triple H] because he had the health scare and everything, I think he realizes how important family time is. That is one thing that has changed. I think back in the day you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, and there was no either way about it. Like, you wouldn't even ask for it off. Now, there is leniency there. Now, he will make sure that you will get home for the birth of your baby, or make sure that you get home for that birthday. Because he understands now how important that is. I think company-wide, that has been a change for the better," Randy Orton said.

There are many new things that have come to be noticed about Triple H. Whether it is family time or repairing old relations like the one with CM Punk, The Game knows that it is equally important to keep personal relations as high a priority as a business.

Do you think WWE will thrive further under the leadership of Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below!