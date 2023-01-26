Gunther is one of the most dominating and intimidating WWE Superstars at the moment, and it looks like his wife Jinny is just as skillful inside the ring.

Fans could get a glimpse of the Intercontinental Champion's domestic and personal life through his social media, where he would post pictures with his wife Jinny. The duo's relationship was made public in November 2021 and tied the knot last year. From the looks of it, one of their main connections was wrestling.

Gunther's wife, Jinny, was also a pro wrestler. Her career began around 2015 when she competed in different wrestling promotions in the United Kingdom. Later on, she made her way to NXT UK where she faced Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, and Isla Dawn, among others. She even had a title shot against Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women's Championship. Some fans were hoping that Jinny would join her husband soon on the main roster, but that is unlikely to happen.

Jinny has been absent from WWE programming for a while, especially with NXT UK going on hiatus. Jinny recently announced on Twitter that she has decided to retire after an injury.

"After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next"

Jinny's last match took place in November 2021 against Amale on NXT UK, which the former won. Gunther, on the other hand, is still at SmackDown alongside the Imperium.

Gunther was eyeing a tag team partnership with his wife Jinny

The Ring General is currently part of the Imperium alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The trio has faced the likes of Brawling Brutes and recently even confronted D-Generation X. The group established its dominance way back in NXT UK, but it looks like the Austrian is interested in welcoming another tag team partner.

In a previous interview with Witty Whittier, the SmackDown star was asked which female star he would team up with if given the chance. Not surprisingly, he named the former NXT UK star.

"My wife Jinny"

Although Jinny has retired from the sport, there's no doubt that her presence will always be felt. Especially by her husband, whom she has continuously supported no matter the brand.

