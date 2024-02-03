Is WWE star's shenanigans part of a hidden agenda against Seth Rollins? Analyzing the former champion's words

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary has proudly carried the title around his waist for the past 251 days. He has successfully defended it against the likes of Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Drew McIntyre.

With that being said, there is a superstar who has yet to face Rollins for his title. The person in question is none other than R-Truth. The former 24/7 Champion recently appeared on The Babyfaces Podcast to talk about his world title aspirations.

"I still want to win the World Title. I still think the roof would come unglued," R-Truth said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE seems to have caught lightning in a bottle with R-Truth’s current run. The 52-year-old star is universally loved by fans and peers. Who knows, his popularity may convince Triple H to book him in a world title match.

Assuming Truth wants to prove his loyalty to The Judgment Day once again, he may challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship only to give Damian Priest the perfect opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Did Cody Rhodes accept Seth Rollins’ challenge for a world title match on WWE SmackDown?

Seth Rollins wanted Cody Rhodes to face him instead of Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare came face-to-face with The Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Rhodes gave his answer. He told Reigns that he was coming after him and his title “but not at WrestleMania.” His choice of words completely caught the WWE Universe off-guard. The segment also saw The Rock’s return to the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes left the ring to The Rock and Reigns as he walked backstage. The two men came face-to-face before SmackDown went off the air. It remains to be seen if it will be The Great One or Rhodes against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL.

