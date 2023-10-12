Is WWE swerving fans by squashing CM Punk return rumors? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk's possible WWE return has been one of the main discussions among the wrestling community recently. Fans are convinced that the company has been dropping hints of his return during shows, but a recent report suggests otherwise. However, this could be a ploy to avoid spoiling the actual comeback.

CM Punk notably walked out from WWE in 2014 and did not hesitate to express his distress regarding the company. He returned to wrestling in 2021 at AEW, remaining until 2023, when he was fired after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

Following his exit from All Elite Wrestling, reports emerge that he is in talks with a new WWE deal. However, Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon decided against CM Punk's attempts to return to WWE. However, it's quite possible this was a direct work of the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE is possibly swerving Punk's return and is being tight-lipped regarding the situation. The company could go to great lengths to ensure there wouldn't be any leaks, including shutting rumors via Dave Meltzer and other sites.

Will WWE genuinely benefit from a CM Punk return?

The former superstar went to the UFC before joining AEW

Despite sites shutting down rumors of Punk returning, fans are still convinced that the company is playing with them. It's highly believed that he might appear at Survivor Series, which will take place in his hometown of Chicago. While many are excited about the prospect, Booker T has other opinions.

While on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T believes Punk returning is only a rumor. He then questioned what Punk would contribute to the company as it was already doing great without him, especially since he was fired from his previous promotions.

"CM Punk didn’t just leave WWE; he got fired from WWE. He didn’t just leave AEW; he got fired with cause from AEW. What value does a person like that bring to your company?" [H/T 411 Mania]

Did CM Punk return to WWE after his exit?

In 2019, Punk signed with FOX and became a contributor and analyst for WWE Backstage. Aside from the Stamford-based promotion programming, he returned backstage during RAW's Chicago show this year. He was spotted with Tamina and was said to talk with the likes of Triple and The Miz before he was asked to leave by Vince McMahon.

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will be seen again in the Stamford-based promotion.

