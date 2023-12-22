Is WWE using the Sami Zayn & The Bloodline plot with The Judgment Day? Analyzing the possibility

One of the most memorable storylines in WWE's recent history is between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline from 2022 and early this year. However, fans may not notice that the same formula is currently being applied with The Judgment Day.

Sami Zayn began to try joining The Bloodline in April 2022 after he felt like he was losing credibility in the locker room. His journey to becoming an Honorary Uce wasn't easy. He had to face several stars, assist Roman Reigns and The Usos, and even fight his friend, Kevin Owens to prove himself. Interestingly, this is also the same path R-Truth is experiencing with Judgment Day.

Like The Bloodline before, Judgment Day is the top stable in the company. They used to hold all the belts and dominate all three brands of WWE. However, another angle they are currently in the middle of is R-Truth trying to join them.

Truth and Sami are similar in more ways than one. Their characters are the comedic relief of the groups, even getting some of their members to break character occasionally. Truth has also been trying to prove himself to the group, whether that may be on the receiving end of The Judgment Day's beat down or having one of their members face him. Despite their similarities, there's still one unique point they differ.

It was noted that JD McDonagh was beaten by R-Truth on a previous episode of RAW, and the stipulation states that the person who lost will be kicked out of the group. The RAW group was quick to dismiss Truth despite his efforts. Meanwhile, Sami wasn't shunned and was even asked to continuously prove himself like McDonagh.

Sami had a bittersweet ending with The Bloodline. After he was officially included in the group, he betrayed Roman by choosing to side with Kevin. They feuded with The Usos and captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. It would be interesting to see if R Truth will have a similar ending.

Which WWE star did JD McDonagh approach after his loss on RAW?

R Truth was in action on this week's WWE RAW

After JD's controversial loss against Truth, the former asked for the help of Luca Crusifino, who has been playing a lawyer role on the developmental brand. The legal letter read that Truth's hand was below JD's shoulder, which is why the decision should be overturned.

JD's request was denied by WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce, who stated that the referee's decision was final and officially closed the matter.

Are fans on board with R-Truth's story with The Judgment Day?

Despite the villainous character of The Judgment Day, fans enjoy the contrast Truth brings to the group. They even like that the veteran could break the superstars now and then.

It would be interesting to see what Truth's future with Judgment Day will look like in the coming weeks.