Jacob Fatu & 3 other non-WWE wrestlers who can join The Bloodline

Since its inception, The Bloodline has been one of the most popular factions in WWE. Under the leadership of Roman Reigns, the faction achieved several accolades, which put them in the conversation of being one of the greatest factions of all time.

However, in recent times, it seems The Bloodline is facing a power struggle. Due to Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa has assumed the leadership of the faction. In his reign, Sikoa has added new superstars like Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the faction.

In this article, we will look at more superstars outside WWE who could join Bloodline:

#4. Bad Luck Fale can join The Bloodline

When Tanga Loa appeared at Backlash France and helped The Bloodline win, many WWE fans were surprised since no one anticipated his return. The brother of Tama Tonga, Loa made quite a name for himself in Japan before joining WWE. However, he is not the only superstar popular there.

Another famous superstar in Japan is Bad Luck Fale. Cousin to Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, Fale has been associated with NJPW since 2010. However, due to his relationship with two of the newest additions to The Bloodline, it won't be surprising to see Bad Luck Fale join WWE.

#3. Lance Anoa'i

When it comes to producing quality wrestlers, the Anoa'i family has never fallen short. Hence, it won't be surprising to see Lance Anoa'i be added to the heel faction at some point. After all, Anoa'i is Roman Reigns' cousin and makes a good case to be involved in the heel faction.

When it comes to experience, while Lance hasn't wrestled plenty in WWE, he has competed in promotions like Major League Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah. These experiences make him a good candidate to be signed by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut at some point.

#2. Zilla Fatu

The late WWE Superstar Umaga was one of the most respected wrestlers of all time. In the ring, Umaga was considered a force to be reckoned with. Hence, many fans are interested to see if his son Zilla Fatu will be able to live up to the same. Currently, at Reality of Wrestling, Fatu is yet to make a name for himself.

However, since the story of The Bloodline is seeing so many unexpected twists and turns, it won't be surprising to see WWE try and sign Fatu. Given he carries Umaga's legacy, it will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion does with Fatu's character if he is added to the faction.

#1. Jacob Fatu

Over the last few weeks, Jacob Fatu has been rumored to sign with WWE. However, he hasn't made an appearance until now, and nor has the Stamford-based promotion confirmed his signing.

But whenever Jacob makes it to WWE, he will most likely be added to The Bloodline saga. Given the complicated relations in the faction, it will be interesting to see whether he chooses Roman Reigns' side, or Solo Sikoa's.

